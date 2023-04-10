Christians urged to desist from chasing miracles

The Very Reverend Samuel Bassaw, the Superintendent Minister of the Wesley Methodist Cathedral in Cape Coast, has urged Christians to desist from chasing miracles and rituals and seek God personally.

He observed with worry that many Christians had left their fates in the hands of prophets and ritualists who determined how they should live their lives including their marriage and business.

That, he said, undermined the significance of the crucifixion of Christ, which gave mankind a direct relationship with God.

“With the death of Christ and by His blood, you have an intimate relationship with God. It means we can depend on God and Him alone.

“So, let us stop relying on miracles and prophecies and have the confidence to go to God personally and make our requests known to Him and we will not be disappointed,” he said.

Very Rev Bassaw issued the admonition when he delivered his Good Friday sermon on the theme: “Dying with the Lord.”

He explained that it was not entirely wrong for a pastor or a member of the congregation to intercede in prayers for another, but it should not be a substitute for a personal active interaction with God.

“We have a great priest who presides over the house of God and that is Jesus Christ who is the solution to whatever we go through on earth,” he added.

He further urged Christians to do away with every negative life and live reformed lives as they died with Christ.

“Let us Identify with the Lord, His suffering and grace, and all blessings will be ours,” he added.

Very Rev Bassaw also encouraged Christians not to let the guilt of their sins weigh them down because God would always forgive them, “but that does not mean we should continue to sin intentionally,” he added.