The Reverend Kofi Worlanyo Agbo, Pastor in charge of Revival Temple, Spintex Assembly of the Royalhouse Chapel International, has advised Christians to emulate Jesus Christ’s sacrificial act to be celebrated after death.

‘‘Your sacrifice will still speak for you even after you are gone from this world if you emulate His act.”

Delivering the sermon titled, ‘‘Victory in the Blood: My God, My God, Why Has Thou Forsaken Me’’ on Good Friday at the Headquarters of the Church in Accra, the Reverend said due to the achievements of Jesus Christ on Earth, He was still celebrated even after His death.

‘‘We never knew or saw Him but we are celebrating Him not as a person but for His sacrifices,’’ he said.

Rev. Agbo explained that Jesus knew God’s purpose for His life and understood His assignment on Earth; He knew the end from the beginning and understood that ‘‘nothing suffered, nothing gained’’ and the law of ‘‘seed and harvest.”

‘‘Easter is not for dressing in red and black and eating, but for answering of the question, what will my life be to my generation, will I be forgotten when I am dead and buried?’’ he said.

‘‘You are not competing with anyone, all you need is to discover your purpose and give it all it takes so your father in Heaven would take the glory,’’ he added.

Good Friday is observed to remember the passion and death of Jesus Christ and a day to reflect on the sacrifices that Jesus Christ made on the Cross of Calvary.