Christians urged to focus on God and do good to all manner of persons

Reverend Richard Aggrey, Founder of Throne Temple Ministry International, has entreated Christians to focus on God and do good to all manner of persons as Jesus went about doing good.

He urged Christians to modestly celebrate the Resurrection Sunday with their families and friends with praises in their hearts

Easter is a Christian Event meant to remember the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The worshippers dressed in white apparels, sung hymns, praised and worshipped God with joy over the resurrection of Jesus Christ, who laid down his life for atonement of the sins of mankind.

Rev. Aggrey exhorted Christians to sing melodious songs because Christ has risen, and charged worshippers to rejoice and praise God with all their hearts and God would visit them.

Dwelling on the significance of Easter, he again called on Christians to have faith in God and not offer lip service.