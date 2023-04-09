Christians urged to focus on the real import of Easter

Pastor Noel Kofi Goli, the Head Pastor of Sunworld Kingdom at Ashaiman near Tema, has called on Christians not to forget the real import of Easter, which signifies the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

He said many Christians may miss the focus of the occasion due to the absence of personal revelations and understanding of the Scriptures, adding: “Many may now view the celebration as a mandatory one for the church”.

Pastor Goli, deivering a sermon at the church’s Easter service, called for unity of purpose among Christians to win more souls for Christ.

Meanwhile Pastor Eric Adjomani Nunya of the Full Gospel Church International at Ashaiman has also urged Christians to view the period as God reaching out to man and ending all struggles.

Miss Henrietta Agorhom, an Associate Pastor of the Church, warned that although social events would keep emerging during Easter celebrations, Christians should not lose focus but endeavour to win more souls into God’s Kingdom and observe the season with solemnity.