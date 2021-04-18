The Founder and General Overseer of Cornerstone Bible Church International located at Ayigya in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, Apostle Godbless Boateng, has encouraged Christians to focus on their Salvation, explaining that Jesus’ resurrection had given Christians the power and authority to do everything that seemed impossible.

Apostle Boateng explained that the power to overcome the impossible was manifested in Christ’s resurrection.

He expressed regret that many people turn to put up different behaviours in the church as well as in the society, forgetting that the blood of Jesus Christ brought redemption and forgiveness of sins to mankind.

Dwelling on the significant of Easter, he asked Christians to use the Easter period to mend their relationship with God and their neighbours, adding that Christians should be humble and be dedicated to doing good jobs at their workplaces, since they would give account of their stewardship to their maker one day.

Apostle Boateng also advised Christians to eschew bitterness, rancor and beware of fake preachers in this end time, saying that Jesus Christ was the son of God, while on earth. He humbled Himself to serve and reach His disciples and encouraged leaders of the country and the people to emulate Jesus example.

Speaking on theme on Easter Sunday service which was “He’s Risen, He’s Alive, Jesus And the Cross”. The Purpose of Easter, with quotes from Romans 6:23.

He called on Christians to live by faith in the Lord, so that on judgment day Christians would receive salvation and eternal life.

He mentioned the seven words Jesus spoke on the cross, adding that the cross earned us the sacrifice that was made for us and the cross was a symbol of sacrifice among others.

Apostle Boateng charged Christians to continue to observe the covid-19 protocols even after Easter festivities since the pandemic is still lurking around.

He chastised pastors who use dubious means to deceive their flock, describing their actions as shameful. “It saddens my heart when I see and read on social media about “men of God” beating people, removing pants, mixing concoctions for women, bathing people, having affair with people’s wives, breaking marriages anyhow, conjuring money from the pulpit etc in the name of the gospel” he said.

“We ought to remember how Jesus suffered on the cross to set us free from our sinful lives and turn away from our old and corrupted behavior”, he said.

He also mentioned that in Romans 6:23, the Bible said that “For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord”.