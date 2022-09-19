Christians urged to follow Christ for salvation

The Reverend Fr Joseph Sackey, Curate at Holy Cross Parish in Tamale has called on Christians to follow Jesus Christ for salvation and to overcome the power of darkness in their lives.

He said Christians should follow Christ as the light, which was a symbol of salvation, spiritual growth and discernment.

Fr Sackey who made the call during church service in Tamale urged Christians to walk under the shadow of the Almighty God for His protection.

He said when the power of God ruled over them, the enemy would not be able to penetrate, and would make them victorious.