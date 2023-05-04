Christians urged to live transformed lives

The Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, Tarkwa Diocese, Right Reverend Doctor Samuel Dua Dodd, has reminded Christians to ensure that they make the needed impact in the country.

He said Christians could achieve this by living well transformed lives as Jesus Christ did.

Rev. Dr Dua Dodd was speaking at the official opening of the Tarkwa Diocese 39th annual synod held at the Gaddiel Acquaah Methodist Cathedral, Tarkwa in the Western Region.

The well attended event was on the theme: “Discipleship; Living the transformed life in Jesus Christ.”

The bishop explained that “Our focus is that every member of the Methodist family must see that people are living a modified life and this can only happen when a desired environment is provided for the individual.”

He said, “Ghana is wailing because people are not living a transformed life so now everywhere people are talking about illegal mining (galamsey) and preaching Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex plus (LGBTQI +).”

Additionally, Rev Dr Dua Dodd said, “We believe that when Christians reorder their lives, these things would not be mentioned among us. In Ghana we professed that 71 per cent of the citizens are Christians so why can’t we make the needed impact in our nation.”

He continued. “Why should people transport what they have and practice elsewhere for us to adopt and use them in our nation which our culture does not permit us. For instance, practicing male to male and woman to woman marriages that is not our culture.”

The bishop called on Christians to arise as they are the salt of the earth and light of the world hence, they should be the voice in their country.

Very Reverend Moses K. Aidoo, the Synod Secretary, for his part said, “The Tarkwa Diocese is 39 years and God has been so kind to us. We will investigate the past, evaluate, set new targets and work hard to achieve them because we need to make progress.”

“God has his own plan for his people so the moment he chooses a leader what we have to do as a people is to humble ourselves, be obedient to whatever he tells us, and l believe we can make it. We are going to help him achieve whatever thoughts, plans and objectives he has for us” he emphasized.

Very Rev. Aidoo charged all leaders in the Tarkwa Diocese not to sit idle but rather work hard and support their bishop to make significant impact in their generation.