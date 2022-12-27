Christians urged to pray for transformational leaders

Bishop Bernard Ogyiri Asare, Presiding Bishop of the Zion Praise International (ZPCI) in Takoradi has admonished Christians to pray for transformational leaders who would build strong institutions and systems to transform the lives of the people in the nation.

He also called on the church to raise people for transformational leadership who would take bold steps in getting into government.

Bishop Asare said the church should encourage and empower the youth to take up challenges in key positions since it was time for God to give us transformational leaders.

Delivering a sermon during a church service to mark their Annual Thanksgiving Service on the theme, “Praising God for His gratefulness”, he said when people praise God it directly affects the way God blesses them.

Bishop Asare noted that the country was more religious than most thriving countries in the world but has not seen much progress in terms of transformation of lives and the economy because of the lack of transformational leaders.

He urged Christians and the entire people of Ghana to try to lift praise to God if they want the economy to thrive and the land to be fruitful and productive.

He stressed, “The earth never yields her increase until your praises go up. The earth has no choice but to bless you. Let the earth lift praises to God”.

Bishop Asare pointed out that praises were the master keys to unlocking the potentials of the earth hence, the need to lift praises to God to show gratitude for His mercy, compassion, and faithfulness.

He indicated that “praises should be lifted to God at all times in that when people appreciated God their lives appreciate, and when they show gratefulness to God, they become great”.

He, therefore, admonished Christians to” lift up quality praises expecting quality results when they are troubled, and when they are in afflictions and all hope are lost”.

Bishop Asare noted that people often praised God when things were good and said people must lift praises to God in good times and bad times trusting in the faithfulness of God.

He contended that Ghanaians like complaining and murmuring which does not attract God’s blessings and urged them to consider giving praises to God so that the earth could yield its increase for us.

He urged Christians not to allow the devil to intimidate them or sit on their liberty but always go before God with praises so that all fear would be dealt with, and it would trigger the earth to yield its strength.