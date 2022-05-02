Christians urged to provoke and activate God’s favour

The Reverend Alexander Botchway, General Overseer, International Central Gospel Church, Western Region, says Christians must live in the consciousness of the presence of God to provoke and activate his favour.

That, he explained, as a mental process since the mind directs the lives of Christians. “If you want to attract favour always practice the word of God in your life,” he said.

Rev Botchway, who is the Head Pastor of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) Kings Temple, Takoradi, said this at the Thanksgiving Service of ICGC Seekers Temple’s 11th Anniversary in Accra.

In his sermon titled: “Provoking the Oil of Favour,” he said it was not everything that Christians must crave for. “Instead, there must be a favour in your lives that sets you apart from others. Favour will attain your efforts. You will put in little, you will harvest bountiful,” he said.

Rev Botchway urged Christians to walk in the awareness that they abided in the presence of God.

He, therefore, mentioned Mercy, Grace and Favour as the three major cardinal virtues Christians needed to consciously work towards for their progress.

Defining Mercy is when God spared one a deserved punishment, Grace as God blessing one with underserved blessing and favour as the visible tangible evidence that the afore two were at work, he urged Christians to decide concerning God and His works.

“Believers must plan and have a vision for their lives. They have to work not just hard but plan towards their goal,” he said.

Rev Emmanuel Osei Bediako Dinkunim, Head Pastor, ICGC Seekers Temple, said the grace that kept Noah going amid tribulation; the grace that found Apostle John in sin and guided him through the prison to achieve uncommon exploits had kept the Seekers Temple through 11 years of Christian service.

He led the congregation to pray for God’s continued grace and love in leading in their endeavours.

The 11th Anniversary, which coincided with the birthday of Rev Osei Bediako, who is also the Area Supervising Minister, Ashonmang Area had presentations and a cake being cut to climax the three-day anniversary programme.

It was on the theme: “Oil of Favour.”