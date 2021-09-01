Christians urged to seek God’s revival in their lives

Christians have been urged to seek God’s revival in their thoughts and lives to get closer to the Lord.

Barima Kwame Oduro Dwomoh, the Youth President of Calvary Temple Assemblies of God Church, at North Suntreso, who made the call, said in this season of life, all believers needed massive revival.“We need revival when church dinners and social gatherings are better attended than prayer meetings.”

Speaking at the youth celebration day, Mr Oduro Dwomoh said Christians needed revival to continue to bear fruits of the spirit and win souls for Christ.

He was speaking on the topic “Will you not revive us again, that your people may rejoice in You?”

The speaker pointed out that believers needed revival in a situation where they watched television programmes more than reading the Bible and praying to God when they were at odds with people in the church.

For Christians to be revived in the Lord, he said, believers needed to submit to God’s authority, watch and pray at all times.

The speaker said it was important that believers seek the face of the Lord to sustain them with the Holy Spirit to bear fruit of the spirit.

He said if Christians were revived, they could do exploits and they could pursue soul winning for the Kingdom of God. “Anyone who seeks revival, needs help and it is crucial that after being revived by God, it has to be reflected in his or her thoughts and life”.

He advised the youth not to copy the world, but rather read the Bible, learn the teachings and use it to transform the world.

He admonished the church to continue pursuing soul winning as that formed one of the key areas of the church’s agenda for this year.

The theme for Assemblies of God, Ghana 2021 is “Revive us again, Lord.”