Christians urged to seek the face of God for economic transformation

General Overseer of the Fountain of Grace Royal Chapel, Apostle Ekow Ansah-Aggrey, has asked Christians to seek the face of God for economic transformation.

He said the time to criticise the President and government officials should now be a thing of the past.

Apostle Ansah-Aggrey was preaching during a Sunday Church Service on the theme: “Divine Exemption” in Takoradi.

He noted that though globally, things were hard and difficult, if believers and Ghanaians turned their supplications to God they would experience abundant living.

Apostle Ansah-Aggrey said the situation at hand was beyond the President and his cabinet as it had become a global phenomenon.

The Minister of the Gospel called for fervent prayers to heal the land of any “form of barrenness”.