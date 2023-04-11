Christians Urged To Shun Ungodly Easter Celebration

A Rev. Minister, David Torto Ablateye of the United Pentecostal Church International, Liberty Centre, Madina has admonished christians to refrain from ungodly and wild celebrations during the solemn occasion of Easter.

He said those who embroil themselves in such immoral acts cannot claim any relationship with Christ who laid His life down for all at the same time.

In an interview during Easter Monday picnic celebration of the church, he called on christian authorities to educate their members during the occasion to desist from the practice, adding that any departure from that caution would put a dent on the christian faith.

“If you are a devout christian, you would not venture into certain places to taint your christian identity and belief”, he said.

According to him, christians make a mockery of Christ’s death if they engage in such acts that call their religious belief into question.

Easter, he said was a solemn occasion to reunite with Christ and make Him the centre of your life if you are not born again.

He called on church authorities to always improvise indoor and outdoor games, competition and sports for their members to tighten the bonds of Christianity.

Rev. Ablateye reminded christians that there was a limit to which they could celebrate the Easter festivity and that should not be lost on them.

The Greater Accra Regional Presbyter urged christians to tap into the resurrection power of Christ through prayers to overcome all forms of challenges that befall them.