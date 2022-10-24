Christians urged to use spiritual gifts for benefit of Church

Christians have been called upon to use their spiritual gifts for the benefit of the Church.

The call was made by Elder Raphael Adzorze, Presiding Elder, Grace Temple, Great Commission Church International (GCCI), in his homily dubbed, “The Christian Stewardship and Spiritual Growth” at GCCI Maranatha Assembly, Kanawu, Tema-West.

He appealed to Christians to use their diverse spiritual gifts to make the world a better place for the good of mankind.

He reiterated that God had endowed every Christian with spiritual gifts for the work of service; stating that, therefore, Christians had no excuse for not utilising their spiritual gifts.

Elder Adzorze reminded Christians that there was a day of accountability for everything God had given to everyone.

He noted that everything that each and every Christian had was a gift from God, and, therefore, they must humble themselves in the service of God; saying, “what do have that you have not received from God? Tell me.”

“Everything that you have is a gift from God, you are just a steward.”

He said one outstanding quality of stewardship, which God required of his children was faithfulness and Christians must be faithful stewards.

Elder Adzorze appealed to Christians to stop the ‘Pull Him Down’ attitudes and support each other in the nation building agenda.

“The day of judgement is coming. When you become an obstacle to your friend, on the day of accountability, God will ask you, why did you do that?”.

He urged Christians to shun selfish attitudes and adopt godly behaviour towards nation building.

He appealed to Christians to be generous, respectful and care for others.