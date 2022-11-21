Christians urged to use their talents to promote God’s work

The Reverend Fr Joseph Sackey, Parish Priest of St. Theresa Parish, in Tamale has urged Christians to use their talents to promote the work of God.

He said God had entrusted a lot to His people by placing those special talents in their lives, and He was depending on them to be faithful with the responsibility given to them to honour Him.

Rev Fr Sackey was delivering the sermon in church service in Tamale said “God gives you talents and He expects you to use them, regardless of their size. As you do, He will begin to bless the work of your hands.”

He stated that sometimes Christians were afraid to use their talents that God had given them because they might fail or be criticized by others.

Fr Sackey urged members of the congregation not to hide their talents but harness them for others to see the good works and glorify God for His goodness.