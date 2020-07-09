The Africa Chess Confederation (ACC) has appointed Madam Christiana Naa Merley Ashley as the Secretary of the Continental Social and Disabled Commission for Africa.

In a letter signed by Lewis Ncube President of ACC, it said your term of office will be four years.

“In this case, you and other members of the Commission would be in office from 2020 to 2024.

“Be advised that in your duties as the Secretary of the Commission you shall report to the Chairman,” the letter stated.

Madam Ashley is vice president of the Chess Association of Ghana.

Advertisements