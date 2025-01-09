Christmas Celebration: Philanthropy Fetes Orphans, Underprivileged At Sefwi

We embrace the flourished fruit of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the Son Jesus Christ, and the Only Begotten Son of God’s birthday, a heartfelt celebration called “Bronya” in the Akan Fraternity.

As the name implies, Christmas calls for celebrations by showing love and sympathy to each other, especially to the poor and needy in society.

Mr Isaac Ameyaw a Philanthropist who happens to be a former Constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress in the Bibiani-Ahwiaso Bekwai Constituency donated cash to orphans and children whose parents find it difficult to care for and get them something on Christmas.

He pleaded with well-meaning and well-to-do citizens to prioritise the welfare of the poor and needy in the community.

The parents of the beneficiaries also expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Mr. Ameyaw for his kindness.