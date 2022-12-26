Christmas: Christians implored to live a new life

Christians have been implored to live a new life they inherited from God by accepting Jesus Christ into their lives to transform the world to be a better place for all.

Pastor Okyei Boakye, Resident Minister of the Pentecost International Worship Center (PIWC) in Takoradi who gave the advice said Christians should live beyond reproach after receiving the Spirit of God.

He was speaking on a sub-theme, “Emmanuel, From Eden to Eternity” at the climax of the Christmas convention which was under the main theme, “Emmanuel, God with Us” and taken from Matt 1:23.

He said there was a part of God in man, which is God’s breadth even though man was created from the soil.

He noted that man was already made to live eternal because he was made in the likeness and the image of God and needed not to be told by anyone.

However,” Satan through the serpent was able to convince the man to do contrary to what God had commanded them which separated man from the eternal God.”

He defined death as a separation from God which came about when man disobeyed God.

“Since then, God could not dwell in man again because the man was contaminated. This made God disassociate Himself from man for about four hundred years until He decided to connect to man,” he emphasized.

Pastor Boakye indicated that God from that time decided to find ways to restore man with the life he lost so that His Spirit could return to man.

This, he explained brought the promise of a being who would be born not according to the flesh to complete the vision which brought about the theme “Emmanuel God with us”.

He, therefore, admonished Christians to lay before God their worries and trust in His intervention instead of sharing them with people.

“I have realized that if God cannot fight on your behalf, cause you to succeed, or bring deliverance to you in times of trouble, then, people can certainly do nothing”, he contended.

He said that if God was with us we would be the favorite of people wherever they may find themselves and people would also take note of their presence and the blessings that follow them.

He further implored Christians to love the Lord with all their hearts, shun sin and believe that Emmanuel is with them to maintain their relationship with God.