Christmas: Firecrackers Back In the markets

As the season of Christmas, which signifies joy to many people approaches firecracker traders have emerged at most of the markets in Tema and along some principal streets.

During a market survey by the Ghana News Agency in some communities in Tema, market dealers in rocket crackers and sparklers, among others, have taken over most streets making good sales.

Others such as noisemakers and bangers, which are small explosive devices primarily designed to produce a large amount of noise, especially in the form of a loud bang, were spotted at some shops.

Meanwhile, the price of Christmas souvenirs is going up as the festive season approaches, forcing most people to adopt alternative means for decoration, which is a characteristic of the yuletide and reducing patronage to the lowest point.

Residents within the Tema Metropolis in an interview with Ghana News Agency said they envisaged Christmas without the usual decorations because of the economic hardship the country is currently experiencing.

Madam Grace Amoah, who sells hampers at the Krakue Street Tema Community One, explained that the season’s purchases were yet to pick up, but expressed optimism that the trend would change.

“The least price of a hamper last year sold at GH$150.00 and this year it starts from GH$300.00. The prices of my hampers have doubled because of the increases in prices of items,” he said.

Mr. Ebenezer Kwabena Oboubi Appiah, a salesperson at Melcom, said the company had initiated X’mas Sales Promotion to increase patronage.

Mr. Armstrong Asamoah, a dealer in X’mas souvenirs, said Ghana’s economic situation had made the cost of living difficult, which is going to affect the merriment.

“I am waiting on God’s intervention ahead of this Yuletide. My goods are not being patronized and the little sales I make are what my family, and I depend on which is not enough,” he said.