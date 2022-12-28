Christmas: Hagar Darkey Ministries donates to Vodza residents

Hagar Darkey Ministries, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has donated some items to residents of Vodza in the Keta Municipality of the Volta region as a show of love at Christmas.

The donation, worth thousands of Cedis, included clothing, soaps, footwear, nose mask, hand sanitizers, and others.

Mrs Hagar Darkey, Founder of the group, in an interaction with Ghana News Agency (GNA), disclosed that the support was to share the little they had with the needy as well as helping them to establish their businesses to curb the level of unemployment in the area.

She added that the target was to get to many deprived areas all over the country to help them.

She called on other corporate institutions, philanthropists, and others to help or collaborate with them for a common purpose.

“We need to be healthy to perform other duties, worship, and thank God,” she said.

Mrs Darkey commended local authorities, health workers, volunteers, Royal House Chapel church-Michel Camp Assembly, and Holy Ghost Temple for their constant supports in partnership with her Ministry towards achieving their target and goals.

Dr Damien Barson, leader of the health screening medical team told the GNA that, the idea of visiting the area was to honour Reverend Anthony Kofi Kukubor, a retired religious leader and native of Vodza who served in the congregation for 16 years.

Mr Mensah Christopher, the assembly member for Vodza-Adzido Electoral area, expressed excitement over the gesture.

He urged the beneficiaries to take advantage of the skills training to enable them to become self-reliant.

He also called on philanthropists, citizens, and other corporate organisations to emulate the same gesture to help eradicate the level of unemployment in the country.

The residents went through free health screening for malaria, Blood Pressure (BP), typhoid, glaucoma, and sexually transmitted diseases, among others.

The beneficiary residents including the youths and the aged were taken through skill training on how to make soap, parazone, ice cream, hair cream, ointment, shower gel and others.

They expressed their gratitude to the donors for the kind gesture.