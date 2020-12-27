Apostle R.D.K Dovor, Founder and Leader of Apostolic Vision Church International, has called on Ghanaians to allow God’s love for mankind to reflect in their Christian lives.

Apostle Dovor said the love for practising God’s deeds in our daily lives bring love among the living.

He gave the assurance that the year 2021 would bring hope and draw every believer closer to God.

This, he said, would only be made manifest if “we resort to worshiping God with all the seriousness it deserves.”

“The year 2020 has led us through many challenges and we must continue to pray without ceasing for God to intervene since prayer moves the hand of God,” he added.

Apostle Dovor asked Christians to pray for peace to prevail in the country and to also take the gospel to all lost souls.

He also urged all Ghanaians to maintain the needed COVID-19 safety protocols during the festive season.