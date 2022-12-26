Christmas is not a season for alcoholism but love – Pastor Boadi

Reverend Gordon Boadi, head Pastor of the Church of Pentecost Sabon District in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti region has expressed worry over misinterpretation accorded Christmas by mankind.

He said the otherwise solemn occasion imbued with high spirituality, love, goodwill, blessing, piety and hope for mankind has widely been misunderstood for merrymaking, drunkenness, and immorality.

Speaking to his congregation during the climax of this year’s Christmas convention, dubbed: ” And you shall call his name Jesus; For he shall save his people from their sins (Matthew.1:21),” Pastor Boadi reminded that Christmas marks the birth of savior Jesus Christ and to make merry by uniting families, friends, Christians and to usher people into repentance.

He said Christmas epitomises His love for the world and positions mankind to tap into His divine spirit for a purposeful life.

He said dwelling in the physical aspect of Christmas largely defeats the purpose of the occasion and reminded Christians to be guided by the principles.

Pastor Boadi therefore urged the public not to use Christmas celebration for drinking alcohol, smoking, or involving in all kinds of immoral behaviours.

The man of God however entreated all people, being Christians or non Christians, to put up behaviours that befits the life of Jesus Christ and turn away from their sins and accept Christ into their lives.

The Church further presented some items to some selected hard working leaders of the women’s ministry for their contribution to the church over the years.