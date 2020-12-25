Mr. Hassan Ayariga, the Leader and Founder of the All People’s Congress (APC) has described Christmas as “a period of merry making, a day for sharing and celebrating” and encouraged Ghanaians to share love with all.

“Once again, it is Christmas, a period of worship, a period of merry making, a day of sharing and celebrating,” he said in his Christmas message on Friday.

He underscored the need to remember “neighbours, loved ones, the less privileged, the needy and orphans” during the festive season, saying, “Christmas is not only a day of receiving but also a day of giving.”

Mr Ayariga said, “As we celebrate, let us pray for our people, our leaders, our children and family and most importantly our nation”.

The APC Founder, wishing Ghanaians Merry Christmas, said “May the good Lord continue to protect us and bless us with grace, favour, good health and have mercy on our nation.”