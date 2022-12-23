Christmas: Volta Minister urges Ghanaians to observe all safety precautions

Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, has urged Ghanaians to adhere to all safety precautions during the celebration of the yuletide to protect themselves and others.

The Minister, in his season’s greetings, urged everyone to celebrate the festival in moderation with appreciation to the Lord for his goodness and mercies and reflected on the events of the year.

He asked the citizens to show love to one another and continue to live in peace and allowed the birth of the Saviour to renew their hope to work towards the attainment of individual and collective goals.

Dr. Letsa said the year had not been without ups and downs, successes and failures, but some form of progress has been made “for which we need to be grateful to God.”

“On behalf of Government, the Volta Regional Coordinating Council, and on own behalf, I thank you for your support during the year and wish you a Merry Christmas, as well as a prosperous new year.”