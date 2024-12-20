Christmas: Western Region Fire Service urges event planners to notify them in advance on road closures 

As the Christmas season approaches, the Ghana Fire Service in the Western Region is urging event planners to inform them in advance about any roads they intend to block during holiday festivities.

This request comes as part of the fire department’s commitment to ensuring a swift response to potential fire outbreaks during the busy holiday period.

The Western Region, particularly the Sekondi Takoradi metropolis, is known for its lively Christmas celebrations, which include popular events such as the Made in Tadi Concert and the Trilling Masqueraders Streets Carnival. These celebrations often lead to road closures, causing significant traffic disruptions as revelers enjoy the festivities well into the night.

To ensure public safety and maintain efficient emergency services, the Ghana Fire Service is asking event organizers to notify them about blocked roads. This proactive approach will allow fire officers to navigate potential traffic challenges and respond quickly to any fire emergencies that may arise.

Assistant Chief Officer Grade II David Ansah Darko, the Western Regional Fire Commander, made the appeal during the Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols and end-of-year Thanksgiving Service at the Regional Headquarters. He emphasized the importance of cooperation from the public to ensure timely responses to emergencies.

“In light of the fact that there will be a lot of activities leading up to Christmas that will necessitate the blocking of some roads, we are asking event organizers to keep us informed about the roads they plan to block so that, in the event of a fire, we as fire officers can navigate our way to put out the fire promptly. Ideally, our response time is two minutes,” said Darko.

In addition to road closures, Darko issued safety warnings regarding fire hazards during the holiday season. He advised against the use of firecrackers, which are popular during Christmas celebrations but can be dangerous, especially as the harmattan season approaches. He also cautioned people to avoid cooking while tired or asleep to prevent accidents.

“We will advise parents to make sure their kids refrain from using firecrackers as the harmattan season approaches because firecrackers can start a fire. We will also caution the public that if someone feels sleepy or exhausted, they should not cook because they could fall asleep with food on the fire,” he said.

Darko concluded by urging the public to call firefighters immediately in the event of a fire outbreak, assuring them that the Fire Service is fully prepared to ensure a safe and fire-free holiday season.