Christopher Forrester Osei elected to IWF Athletes’ Commission

Mr. Christopher Forrester Osei, member of the National Weightlifting Team, the Black Cranes, has been elected to represent Africa on the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Athletes’ Commission.

The 10-member commission is made up of five men and five women representing all the five continents.

They would serve as members of the IWF Athletes’ Commission until the 2024 Electoral Congress held after the Olympic Games in 2024.

According to the IWF, this is the first-time elections have been held for the IWF Athletes’ Commission, reflecting the federation’s commitment to ensure a strong athlete voice is represented across all decision-making.

During the Athletes’ Commission Election, the Sports Desk of Ernst & Young Ltd., Switzerland, acted as Electoral Manager and conducted – under the supervision and scrutiny of the Electoral Commission – the election proceedings regarding the Athletes’ Commission Election.

Each competing athlete was eligible to cast their vote, choosing from a list of 18 candidates approved by the IWF’s independent Eligibility Determination Panel.

The successful candidates who were elected on Friday, December 16 in Bogota, Columbia during the IWF World Championships are Maude Charron (Canada), Hidilyn Diaz (Philippines). Fares Ibrahim Elbakh (Qatar), David Liti (New Zealand), Forrester Osei (Ghana), Luisa Peters (Cook Islands), Marie Hanitra Roilya Ranaivosoa (Mauritius), Yasmin Zammit Stevens (Malta), Cyrille Tchatchet Ii (Great Britain), and Keydomar Giovanni Vallenilla Sanchez (Venezuela).

Following the elections, the IWF would set new standards for athlete representation by having three athletes on the IWF Executive Board and having three athletes as full voting members of the IWF Congress.

IWF President Mohammed Jalood said: “I would like to congratulate and express our thanks, both to the athletes elected and all those who put themselves forward in this process. It has been encouraging to see such strong engagement and commitment to shaping a new future for weightlifting from our athlete community. “The IWF is proud to be setting a new standard for athlete representation in governance. As we look ahead, we see these elections as a crucial milestone in our journey of reform and towards ensuring a positive, sustainable, and athlete-centred future for our sport.”