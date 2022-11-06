Christopher Mbii wins GCB Classic Medal golf competition 

Christopher Mbii, the now GCB face of golf shot an overwhelming net score of 63 to win the Men’s category A of the second GCB Classic Medal golf competition.

The competition held at the Bok Nam Kim Golf Club in Accra recorded a massive crowd competing for the ultimate.



It drew participation from about hundred golfers in a keenly contested single and regular stroke play competition.

At the end, it was Mbii, who picked the men’s category A ultimate prize.

The banker’s net score of 63, beat John Quarshie by ten strokes to lift the ultimate prize and other GCB Bank customized products.

Dacosta Amofa Owusu finished third with a net score of 74.

A 68 net score handed Chief John Asafo-Adjaye the category B prize, brushing aside competition from Nana Yaw Bamfo and Sangchul Han on countback in that order.

In the Women’s category, Beatrice Dovlo’s 68 net scored ensured she emerged top after beating Hajia Zenabu Akoto and Abena Ntrakwa-Mensah on countback.

The nearest to the pin prize went to Tafo Club’s Victor King Bosor, while Floria Hurtubise picked the longest drive prize.

Fourteen year-old Celebrity Golf Club’s Michael Nyarko left the Course with the longest drive prize.

GCB Bank Managing Director Emmanuel Lamptey admitted the current economic challenges, saying: “Times are really difficult but GCB will be the factor to support our clients. Our CSR goes beyond golf. We want to support Ghana’s economy by bringing banking to the doorstep of our clients, hence our quest to open branches across the nation.”

He added: “Golf is worthy of corporate support taking into account the health benefits. Golf teaches tenacity, resilience and determination and that is what GCB Bank represents. We have been around for 70 years, supporting Ghanaian businesses and we will continue to stand by them”.