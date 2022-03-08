Chuchuliga JHS Lifts Inter-school Football Competition Cup

The Chuchuliga Junior High School (JHS) in the Builsa North Municipality of the Upper East Region, emerged winners of the Inter-School football competition organised by the Participatory Action for Rural Development Alternative (PARDA), a Non-Governmental Organization.

The school beat the Yidania JHS in the Kassena-Nankana West District 2-1 in the finals of the three-day football tournament and carried the trophy.

PARDA, which works to develop deprived communities in Northern Ghana, with support from Children Believe (CB), a child-focus NGO based in Tamale, in the Northern Region, organised the game competition for JHSs in the Builsa North Municipality and the Kassena-Nankana West District.

The participating schools included the Alang JHS, Tiedama, Namonsa, Awulansa and the Achangyeri-Jaata JHSs all in Buluk, and the Christ The King JHS, Ayagitam, Nyangania, Chiana ‘A and B’ JHS, Abulu, Gwenia, Yidania and Kalvio JHSs also in the Kassena-Nankana West District.

The tournament, organised at Chiana in the Kassena-Nankana West District, was on the theme; “Promoting child development through soccer.”

All schools that participated in the games each received sets of jerseys and footballs as consolation prizes, while the Chuchuliga JHS, the Overall Best, received double prizes.

In an interview with the GNA Sports after the tournament, Mr. Peter Asungre, a Senior Programme Manager of PARDA, said the games were organised under the NGO’s programme dubbed “Learning through play”.

He said the programme was an annual event started at the Early Childhood Development or Kindergarten through to the JHS level to encourage children in the communities to learn as they played, but the COVID-19 pandemic affected its organisation in the last two years.

“At the JHS level, we want to see how we can use games to bring them together to learn, so that there would be unity among them. So, as the two Districts come together, there is cordiality and friendship as the pupils learn and play soccer,” he said.

Mr. Asungre said apart from football, PARDA engaged the pupils in several other games, noting that “This is an outdoor game for pupils between 15 to 17years in JHS”.

Mr. Samuel Abdul-Rahaman, the Programme Officer in charge of Sponsorship and Child Protection of the CB, noted that all children had the right to play as they grew, and said there was the need for stakeholders to create safe and enough space for them to play even at home.

He said “Their minds and bodies are developed as they play, so it is very important for us to give our children the opportunity to play not only football, but any other activity that can help them grow.”

Mr. Abdul-Rahaman said sporting activities in schools were on the decline probably due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was optimistic that it would be reactivated after the pandemic.