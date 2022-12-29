Chuchuliga Youth honour Builsa North MCE

The Chuchuliga Youth for Development (CYD) in the Builsa North Municipality of the Upper East Region has honoured Madam Vida Akantagriwen Anaab, as the first female from the area to occupy the office of Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

The CYD in a citation, said Madam Anaab had set the stage for women at Chuchuliga to emulate and venture into what was often perceived to be reserved for men, “You have set the stage for all women in Chuchuliga to concede that yes, they can do it.

“As the first woman from Chuchuliga to occupy an enviable office such as the MCE, we want to recognise you for such a monumental feat,” the citation said.

Leadership of the CYD honoured Madam Anaab at its maiden general meeting which brought together members of the organisation within and outside Chuchuliga to review their activities over the years and strategize to undertake more development projects in the area.

Apart from the MCE, the development oriented youth group also recognised the contributions of some individuals towards the development of the area in various aspects including Mr James Agalga, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area.

The rest of awardees who individually contributed to the development of the area included Mr Evans Achanbisa Akuu, Mr Micheal Anyekase, Mr Cornelius Zangyi Luanga, Mr Edward Akanligba, Madam Rose Akanko, Mr Augustine Akawienteera, Mr Kwame Asangalisah and Mr Emmanuel Atheng.

Pastor Elvis Alirimbey, the President of the CYD, in his address, reminded members that the CYD was formed unexpectedly by friends and natives of Chuchuliga who sought to keep in touch devoid of distance or geographical location to each other.

He noted that “Our interest is to partner with everyone or institution that can help in one way or the other to develop Chuchuliga. It is the reason you see both political parties well represented.”

He commended members, leadership and the awardees for their diverse contributions to the successes of the group over the years, and urged members to continue to stay united for a common goal.

Speaking at the meeting, Madam Anaab, who was in the company of Mr Thomas Kofi Alonsi, the Director-General of the Ghana Maritime Authority, appreciated the development activities of the CYD, and thanked leadership for the honour done to her.

She admonished them to stay focused on their agenda devoid of politics, and further urged them not to hesitate to constructively criticise her administration as MCE to propel development at Chuchuliga and the entire Municipality.

The MCE enumerated some projects undertaken by the Akufo-Addo-led-government in the Municipality, especially at the Chuchuliga, including the community library which was near completion, street lighting system and the Free SHS policy which was beneficial to residents in the community.

According to her, the educational sector in the Municipality had 49 infrastructural development projects from Kindergarten to the Senior High School level since 2017 to date, with a total of 28,704 beneficiaries comprising 15,540 boys and 13,164 girls.