Church Deliverance Centre donates to Frafraha orphanage

Change Life Baptist Church (CLBC) Deliverance Centre, Ashongman has donated assorted items and clothes to the Christ Faith Foster Home at Frafraha, in the Adentan Municipality.

The donation is in connection with the programmes and activities line-up by the church to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the establishment of the ministry in Ashongman.

Some of the items donated to the orphanage included; food, drinks, clothes, cooking oil, shoes.

Rev. Richard Asante Sarpong, the Pastor in-Charge of CLBC-Deliverance Centre, Ashongman speaking at the presentation stated that the donation was in line with the church’s programme to celebrate 10 years of ministry in the area.

He said the church in-line with its philanthropic mission decided to support the underprivileged children in the Foster Home during its 10th Anniversary commemoration.

Rev. Sarpong also advised the children in the orphanage not to focus too much on their current circumstances, but concentrate on their education to become better citizens in the future and urged the youth to concentrate on their studies and refrain from all forms of social vices.

Mr Emmanuel Danso, Director in-Charge of Christ Faith Foster Home who received the items expressed the gratitude of the orphanage to the church for donating the items in such critical time.

He was appreciative of the donations and prayed that the church would continue from time to time support the foster home.

“As you do, wherever the money came, whoever contributed towards this donations, it is our prayer that God who sees the heart of every man will bless them immensely” he added.