Church donates to health and educational institutions

The Believers Weapon Ministry International Church in Sefwi-Asawinso as part of its tenth anniversary has donated items worth GHS 35,920.00 to Health and Educational institutions in selected communities in the Waiwso Municipality of the Western North Region.

The items included 2,000 exercise books, 60 gallons of antiseptics, 20 gallons of after wash detergent ,300 pieces of diapers and 12 buckets of acrylic paint and two packets of roofing sheets.

Others are 12 bags of rice and five gallons of cooking oil, among others.

The beneficiary institutions are the Asawinso M/A Primary and junior high school, DA primary and junior high school, Asawinso Anglican primary school, Nana Andoh junior high school, Kanchiabo junior high school and Asawinso English and Arabic junior high school.

The rest are St. John of God hospital at Sefwi Asafo, Asawinso SDA clinic and Asawinso health center.

Prophet Wisdom Aha, leader and founder of the church said his mission in ministry was to add value to humanity and society, since that was exactly what Christ Jesus came to do and as an ambassador of Christ, it was very essential to emulate him.

Prophet Wisdom Aha believed the items would improve upon the living conditions of the beneficiaries and asked other churches and organizations to support society and inculcate the habit of giving especially among Christian children.

Nana Amoh Amankwah, Headmaster of the Asawinso Senior High School on behalf of the beneficiary institutions commended the church and its founder for the kind gesture and called on other institutions to emulate the founder and leadership of Believers Weapon Ministry international church.