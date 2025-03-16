Church Honours Leader For Meritorious Service

The Berean Assemblies of God Church at Agona Kwanyako in the Central Region has honored its leader, Deacon Kofi Badu, for his thirty-eight years of meritorious service to the church’s growth and development.

As part of his award, Deacon Kofi Badu was presented with gifts, a citation plaque, and an unspecified amount of money.

Presenting the gifts, the minister in charge of the Church, Rev. Godcare Koomson, described Deacon Kofi Badu as an asset to the Church, noting that the Church will continue to tap his rich religious expertise for the continuous development of the Church.

The occasion was also used to mark the 63rd birthday anniversary celebration of the Deacon.

Receiving the presentation, Deacon Kofi Badu assured that he would continue to serve the church in every endeavor anytime he is called upon.