Church Leader Urges President Mahama to Prioritize Ghana’s Welfare Over Personal Ties

Rt. Rev Dr. Lt Col Divine Agbeko, the Moderator of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana (EPCG), recently delivered a powerful message on the essence of leadership, focusing on values, trust, and national well-being.

Speaking at the induction service for Pr. Dr. Mrs. Salomey Praise Otami-Abutiate as Presbyter Executive of the EPCG at Elorm Parish in Ho, Dr. Agbeko addressed a crucial aspect of leadership that transcends politics: the importance of serving the greater good over personal or familial interests.

In an impassioned address, Dr. Agbeko specifically called on President John Dramani Mahama to avoid the common pitfall of favoring family, friends, and close allies when making decisions for the nation. “He should not look into the faces of friends, families, and cronies and say you take here, you take here. That attitude will not help him. He must choose and do things in the interest of the good of Ghana, not for an individual,” Dr. Agbeko warned.

His remarks were a stark reminder that leadership, especially at the highest levels of governance, must be rooted in service to the nation and its people. Dr. Agbeko cautioned that Mahama’s future leadership could be in jeopardy if he continues to prioritize loyalty to his inner circle over the needs of the broader population.

“If Mahama continues down this path, he will face a tough road ahead,” Dr. Agbeko said, urging the former president to learn from past experiences and focus on policies that benefit the nation as a whole.

The call to lead with integrity, fairness, and accountability resonated deeply with the audience, reinforcing the need for a leadership that rises above personal ties and is driven by the values of national unity and progress. Dr. Agbeko’s words underscore the need for Ghanaian leaders to remain accountable to the people and make decisions based on the best interests of the nation, rather than self-interest or nepotism.