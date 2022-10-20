Church marks 10th Anniversary with trees planting

As part of efforts to promote food security and mitigate the effects of climate change the Believers Weapons Ministry has planted fruit trees, including mango, orange and coconut, to mark its 10th Anniversary.

The church, popularly known as King Jesus Church, located at Asawinso in the Western North Region, also donated food items to the Asawinso Senior High School.

These comprised 12 bags of rice, six liters of cooking oil and a pack of canned tomatoes.

Prophet George Asiedu, the General Secretary of the church, said the idea to plant trees was because of the multiple benefits they provide such as rejuvenation of nature, bearing fruits for consumption to improve health, environmental protection, and economic growth.

He urged other churches to do same to protect the environment for future generations.

Prophet Wisdom Aha, the General Overseer of the church, advised the students to take their studies seriously, dream big and set achievable targets.

He said irrespective of their backgrounds, they should not undermine their studies and future ambitions, adding; “There will be obstacles in life, but a winning mentality conquers everything.”

Prophet Aha, an old student of the school, encouraged the students to be prayerful and seek God’s guidance in the pursuit of their dreams.

“I started my life from a poor background but through prayers and hard work, my aims are being achieved,” he said.

He advised the students to adhere to school rules and regulations and respect authority.

Mr Nathaniel Nana Amoh Amankwah, the Headmaster of the school, commended the church for the kind gesture and urged individuals and institutions to emulate.

The Forestry Commission, through the Green Ghana Project, has selected the school as part of the campaign because of the tree plantations on the school compound, which has beautified the environment.

He, however, said the school garden needed to be fenced to prevent encroachment and appealed to philanthropists to assist.