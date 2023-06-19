Church of Jesus Christ of Later-Day Saints Create Ghana Dzodze District

Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints gathered in the Assembly Hall of Ketu North Municipal to celebrate the creation of a new Ghana-Dzodze District.

The formation of the Dzodze District was presided over by President Bert B. Young, the Mission President for Ghana Accra.

The new District located in Dzodze was created from five branches from Dzodze, Penyi, Akatsi, Aflao and the newly created Ada branch.

The new District President is Vincent Kwabla Korshigah from Aflao Branch. He will be assisted by First (1st) Counsellor Robert Affizie from Dzodze branch and John Kawkuvi Hounlessodji as the Second (2nd) Counsellor from Penyi branch. The elected leaders for the New District have experience serving their congregations in various leadership positions over the years.

Speaking at the conference, President Bert B. Young of the Ghana Accra Mission encouraged the congregation to show love as the Savour Jesus Christ did.

“There is great joy in loving our neighbours and helping our communities grow in development and that must be the priority of every Latter-Day Saints. Be self-reliance and help others too” says President Young.

Addressing the congregation, President Vincent Kwabla Korshigah of the new Ghana-Dzodze District thank the Church for the honour bestowed on him to serve in his new position. He urged the congregation to be peace loving people at all times.

“We must do what is right as our Lord Jesus Christ has commanded us to let our light shine, so all may know the truth and do that which is right”.

The First Counsellor for the new District, Robert Affizie, who also serves as the Branch President for Dzodze congregation says, before the foundation of every family can be firm, it takes the effort of both men and women to build. He therefore called for the same recognition that was accorded to women on Mother’s Day to be extended to men also on Father’s Day celebration.

John Kawkuvi Hounlessodji, the Second Counsellor also called for unity among members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints as one of the core values of the church.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ketu North, Dr Anthony Avorgbedor was a special guest of honour at the conference. He was happy for the creation of Ghana Dzodze District Mission and commended the Latter-Day Saints for championing development and preaching of the gospel of Jesus Christ.

“You are not in competition with anyone, you are here to preach Christ and do just that. I urge you to love one another, live in peace and work together in harmony for the development of our communities” says the Dr Anthony Avorgbedor.

Present at the conference also were President Maxwell Matthew Prempeh 1st Counselor, President Hermes Tsatsu Tyson 2nd Counsellor and Mrs Jennefer Young, both from Ghana Accra Mission.

Writing By: Juliet Enam Obiri