Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints cleaning up Akim Asene

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Akim Asene branch, has commemorated the church’s annual humanitarian service on the theme: “All Africa Service Project” with a large clean-up operation.

About 50 members of the branch helped clean rubbish and desilt gutters at Akim Asene in the Asene Manso Akroso District of the Eastern region.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Solomon Agyeman Tenadu, President of the Asamankese Ghana Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, said that the gospel was not just for the church but also for community service.

“We take up clean-up exercises at health centres and streets, and tree planting activities to complement the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) three and 13 that are on good health and climate action,” he said.

He also mentioned that the cleaning activity provided an opportunity for church members to communicate the message of Jesus Christ with non-members to lead them to salvation.

The Akim Asene branch of the church is part of the Asamankese Ghana Stake. The annual All Africa Service Project, which began in 2006, allows church members to help the community in a variety of ways.