Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints collaborate with schools to plant trees in Cape Coast



The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints with the Abura Stake of Zion, has collaborated with some Cape Coast second cycle institutions and the Department of Parks and Gardens to undertake a tree planting exercise in the Metropolis.

The gesture, which formed part of the Church’s annual service project, also saw members donating assorted items including toiletries to the Cape Coast School for the Deaf.

In all, a total of 250 trees were planted and 35 units of blood donated to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, while the Cape Coast School for the Deaf classrooms and dormitories were fumigated.

Students from Aggrey Memorial SHS, Oguaa Secondary Technical, Holy Child School, Cape Coast Technical University, and Effutu SHS participated in the tree planting exercise.

Madam Margaret Nketsia, House mother at Cape Coast School for the Deaf and Blind, thanked the church and its members for the kind gesture and urged individuals and institutions to emulate them.

She expressed concern about the welfare of the students at the school, saying mosquito nets, good roads and other amenities were needed to make life a bit comfortable for their students.

In his remarks, President Richards Wayo Teye Torpey, First Counsellor to the stake President, expressed his appreciation to the members of the church who donated items and helped with the whole activity.