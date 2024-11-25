Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Donates Over US$500k to Enhance Healthcare in Ghana

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing healthcare in Ghana with two significant donations made on Wednesday, November 6, and Thursday, November 7, 2024 in Accra.

The church donated over US$200,000 worth of modern medical and non-medical equipment to the National Diabetes Management and Research Center at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, and an additional US$310,000 worth of items including an extensive renovation of the Obstetrics and Gynecology (OBGYN) block of the University of Ghana Hospital.

Donation to Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital

The first donation, made to the National Diabetes Management and Research Center, aims to improve healthcare access for over 10,000 diabetes patients treated annually. The equipment, which include frost-free freezers, hospital beds, ECG machines, crash trolleys, physiotherapy machines, and more, will enhance the center’s capacity to deliver quality care to patients.

Diabetes, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), is responsible for 1.5 million deaths globally each year, making this contribution timely and critical.

Dr. Yacoba Atiase, Director of the National Diabetes Management and Research Center, expressing her gratitude for the donation said: “With this donation, our center is closer to becoming a one-stop facility for our patients. Diabetes is a growing problem, especially in terms of mortality, and these resources will significantly help us combat the disease.”

Africa West Area President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Elder Alfred Kyungu, emphasized that the donation reflects the church’s commitment to following the teachings of Jesus Christ, particularly His mission to heal the sick. “This move is about applying the savior’s teachings, particularly the second greatest commandment—to love our neighbors as ourselves. Our motivation is purely driven by the commandment to love, and we believe in supporting each other through acts like this,” he said.

He further called for proper maintenance of the equipment, stressing that the resources were donated by Church members worldwide. “We hope these resources will be a beacon of hope, love, and peace for all who use them,” he added.

Acting CEO of Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Frank Owusu Sekyere, applauded the Church’s continued support, highlighting the importance of shared responsibility in healthcare. “This donation is a remarkable contribution to the hospital’s mission to provide excellent healthcare services to Ghanaians,” he said.

Second donation to UG

The second donation, valued at US$310,000, include the complete renovation and equipping of the OBGYN block at the University of Ghana Hospital. The newly refurbished block now features three state-of-the-art delivery suites equipped with adjustable beds, a fully modernized OPD waiting area, and additional washrooms in each ward, significantly improving hygiene and comfort for patients and staff.

Speaking on behalf of the Africa West Area President, Elder Alfred Kyungu, First Counselor in the Area Presidency, Elder Adeyinka A. Ojediran, emphasized the church’s ongoing commitment to uplifting communities.

“This project is a reflection of our belief in service and compassion, as taught by Jesus Christ. We are grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the health and well-being of the people of Ghana, particularly women and children. The church remains committed to ensuring that healthcare is accessible, and this intervention is a testament to that,” he stated.

Head of the OBGYN Department, Dr. Timothy Senunyeme, reiterated that: “The renovated block can now boast of modern delivery suites, recovery wards, and an enhanced OPD area. This intervention will ease the pressure on staff and improve the quality of care for our patients.”

Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, expressed her appreciation for the Church’s generosity, noting that the donation aligns with the university’s strategic goals. “This generous donation directly supports our vision of enhancing healthcare delivery, as outlined in our five-year strategic plan. We are deeply appreciative of this benevolence, which will go a long way in improving maternal healthcare at the University of Ghana Hospital.”

Ayawaso District Health Director, Dr. Louisa Martey, praised the Church’s intervention in strengthening healthcare infrastructure. “The Church’s efforts have not only improved the facilities but have also contributed to better healthcare outcomes for women in our district. This newly renovated ward will greatly reduce the stress and risk associated with transporting patients to other facilities for emergency surgeries,” she remarked.

These donations are part of the church’s ongoing commitment to uplifting communities through humanitarian efforts, particularly in the areas of healthcare and education. By supporting critical healthcare projects like these, the Church continues to demonstrate its dedication to improving lives and fostering lasting positive change in the communities it serves.