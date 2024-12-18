Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Donates State-of-the-Art Psychological Unit to Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has donated a state-of-the-art psychological unit to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital, marking a significant advancement in mental healthcare accessibility for the region.

This newly constructed facility represents a strategic investment in community mental health, designed to provide comprehensive psychological services to an estimated 20,000 residents in Winneba and surrounding areas of the Central Region.

The modern unit has two consulting rooms, a resting room, a changing room, an injection room, restrooms, and a waiting area. It also boasts enhanced privacy and functionality, addressing challenges faced by the previous setup, which consisted of a single, congested room. The facility now ensures patients can access healthcare in a conducive environment, with a clinical psychologist assigned to the unit for specialised care.

Speaking at the handing-over ceremony, Elder Isaac Morrison, 2nd Area Counselor of Africa West Area Presidency, said the facility was a demonstration of the Church’s commitment to improving mental and emotional well-being.

“We believe that every individual deserves access to quality care. This facility reflects the Savior’s love and our dedication to serving this community with compassion and selflessness,” he said.

Elder Morrison also urged the hospital management to adopt a robust maintenance culture.

“We sincerely hope that the hospital management and community will protect and maintain this facility. This donation, given in love, is intended to serve generations,” he added.

Dr. Paulette Brown, Acting Regional Director for the Efutu Municipal Health Directorate, praised the timely intervention. She noted that mental health is a critical component of holistic healthcare, not only for patients but also for their families.

“There is a very thin line between sanity and insanity. This unit will improve access to quality mental health services and help both patients and health staff provide effective care,” she said.

Dr. Anyemedu Asare Fredovich, Acting Director of the hospital, shared how the new facility marks a significant improvement. “Previously, the single-room setup lacked privacy, discouraging patients from seeking care. Now, the new unit includes consulting rooms, resting areas, and proper amenities, making it easier for patients to access healthcare,” he explained.

Essential diagnostic and patient care tools such as triage and reception chairs, blood pressure apparatus, thermometers, pulse oximeters, and weighing scales that will support initial patient assessments and monitoring were also donated.

Other items include hospital beds, bedside lockers, privacy screens, infusion stands, cardiac tables, and a specialized medical refrigerator as well as office furniture, including tables, chairs, and lockers. A 40-inc television was also included for staff use.