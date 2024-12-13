Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Spreads Light Through Annual #LightTheWorld Campaign in Ghana

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has once again demonstrated its commitment to continuous act of service by spreading forth its lights into the lives of almost 2,000 households in the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis in the Western Region and the La-Nkwantanang-Madina municipality in the Greater Accra Region as part of its annual #LightTheWorld campaign.

Sekondi-Takoradi initiative

On Tuesday, December 3, 2024, the event was officially launched at the Stake Chapel in Sekondi-Takoradi in the Western Region of Ghana, and held under the theme ‘Let Your Light Shine’. This year, just as previous years, the initiative focused on spreading joy during the festive season by distributing essential food items to families in need with over 600 households benefitting from the Western Region.

Each care package donated included vital staples such as 5KG of rice, canned foods, frozen chickens, cooking oil, beans, sugar, garri, millet, and more, tailored to help families thrive during the yuletide.

Speaking at the launch, 2nd Counselor, Africa West Area Presidency for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Elder Isaac k. Morrison reiterated that the campaign since its inception in 2016 has grown into a significant event, uniting friends and neighbors to alleviate burdens and celebrate the birth and teachings of Jesus Christ.

“Our objective is to foster kindness and harmony within our communities and among our neighbors, echoing the sentiment of ‘Peace, goodwill toward men. This year, our focus is on emphasizing the importance of loving our neighbors,” he said.

In collaboration with church and community leaders, beneficiaries of these gift items were carefully selected, including individuals under the care of Takoradi Social Welfare, residents of the home for the aged, persons with special needs, and members of the broader community highlighting the Church’s dedication to uplifting the community by extending support to those in need, particularly during this time of year.

Paramount Chief of Essikado Traditional Area and Chairman for the event, Nana Kobina Nketsia V applauded the Church for their commitment to sharing Christ love to all and sundry. He emphasized the need to show love and kindness towards one another even every day. “I must say that it is so heartwarming to witness this kind and thoughtful gesture by the Church as they have decided to their resources and kindness to make a difference in the lives of those around us,” he said.

Chief Imam of Takoradi, Muhammad Awal shared his thoughts on the event, saying, “acts of kindness transcend boundaries and beliefs. It is heartwarming to see different communities come together to support those in need. This is the essence of humanity.”

La-Nkwantanang-Madina

Moving to the La-Nkwantanang-Madina environs, the same act was reciprocated to the community with over 480 households benefiting from the initiative.

First Counsellor of the church in the Madina Area, Alexander Ansong, emphasized the church’s goal of spreading Christ’s love to those in need. He said: “Each year, the church donates to our community through the ‘Light the World’ program. During this festive season, as we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, we aim to share His love with everyone in the community,” he stated.

Light The World is held across various continent in the world to benefit all individuals, regardless of their religious affiliation, in line with Christian teachings that encourage caring for the needy and vulnerable.

Partnership

The church collaborated with local leaders from various faiths and the social welfare department to identify individuals in need.

Mission Leaders for the Ghana Accra East Mission of the Church of Jesus Christ, Benjamin Beeson reiterated the church’s commitment to spreading the light of Jesus through charitable acts stating that: “As a church named after Jesus Christ, we strive to emulate Him, who is known for His generosity and kindness.”

25 Ways in 25 Days

The LightTheWorld campaign also features the ‘25 Ways in 25 Days’ initiative, encouraging individuals to perform diverse acts of service from December 1 to December 25. This program inspires participants to engage in meaningful service, fostering a spirit of generosity and goodwill throughout the holiday season.

As the LightTheWorld2024 campaign continues, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints invites everyone to join in the spirit of giving, reminding us all that small acts of kindness can light up the world.