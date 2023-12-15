Church of Jesus Christ’s ‘Light the World’ campaign envelopes thousands in Kasoa

In an inspiring display of community engagement and compassion, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ (LDS) ‘Light the World’ campaign has captured the hearts of thousands within the Kasoa Municipality and had their faces beaming with smiles.

The ‘Light the World’ campaign, which started in November through to December reached its pinnacle in the Kasoa Municipality at the Unistar Soccer Academy Park, leaving an indelible mark on the community.

The Church of Jesus Christ, in collaboration with key opinion leaders and stakeholders in that municipality and local volunteers, embarked on a mission to serve and uplift individuals, families, and organizations that required assistance.

Chief of Afutu Ofankor, Nai Odupong Awushie Tetteh II and Chairman for the event expressed his appreciation to the church for choosing the Kasoa for such impactful initiatives.

He urged all and sundry to learn from the church’s act of kindness and love and also become a beacon of hope to others. “I am really excited and must say that we are happy and very honoured to receive this act of kindness from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Our hope and prayer is that God continues to bless them so they can do more in the coming years,” he said.

Missionary Training Centre (MTC) President in Ghana for Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint, Mark Lords, commenting on the purpose of the initiative said, “As disciples of Christ, we seek to do good, as he did. The world certainly needs more people doing good. It is a troubled world in so many ways. However, the solution for all that is wrong in the world is the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Through his gospel, those who suffer can find peace, the blind can see, and the lame can walk. We are thankful for the opportunity to light the world with you today”.

He further noted that the church hopes that residents within the municipality feel the light of Christ and recognize his love for them.

Through an array of carefully planned projects, the campaign provided aid to various sectors within the municipality and additionally, extended its reach to the elderly and vulnerable in the community, Members of the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP), the Ghana Education Service, among others.

The Church of Jesus Christ’s ‘Light the World’ campaign has not only uplifted countless lives within the Kasoa Municipality but has also inspired a sense of community spirit and togetherness. By showcasing the values espoused by Jesus Christ, the campaign has fostered an environment of empathy and understanding.

Some dignitaries who graced the event include the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Awutu Senya East, Anita Love Obo-Amissah and the Municipal’s Director of Education, Faustina Alimatu Braimah, among others.