Church of Pentecost builds new ward to separate males from females

Males and female patients will no longer share the same ward at the Tweapease Health Centre in the Amansie Central District of the Ashanti Region.

This is because the Men’s Ministry of the Obuasi Area Church of Pentecost has constructed a new male’s ward for the facility.

The 15-bed capacity ward built at a cost of GH 166,531.00 brings to an end the unpleasant situation where both gender on admission shared the same ward due to the lack of infrastructure.

The Tweapease Health Centre, which is the only health facility serving about 10 neighboring communities, lacks adequate infrastructure needed to facilitate quality healthcare delivery to the local people.

The Tweapease branch of the Church, having identified the anomaly decided to step in by bringing it to the attention of the Obuasi Area Men’s Ministry who mobilised resources to put up a new male’s ward.

Apostle William Boakye Agyarko, the Obuasi Area Head of the Church, speaking at a brief handing over ceremony, said the construction of the ward was in line with the teachings of the Holy Bible which enjoined Christians to do good to all manner of people.

He said the church saw the need to intervene to salvage the situation during a routine evangelism by the district pastor, Francis Wugban at the health facility.

Apostle Boakye Agyarko reiterated the commitment of the church through its transformational agenda to change the lives of the people even as they admonish people to accept Christ and live a Christ-like life.

He spoke about the essence of maintaining a clean environment to prevent diseases, adding that the Church of Pentecost had set the third month of the year (March) to clean the environment and urged members of the Church to observe the same.

Mr. Ampratwum Oppong Ahmed, the Amansie Central District Director of Health Services, commended the church for coming to the aid of the health centre.

He described the gesture as a huge relief because the situation at the facility was an albatross around the neck of personnel at the facility and a slap in the face of best practices.

He mentioned the refusal of health personnel to accept postings to the district as a major challenge affecting healthcare delivery in that area.

“The perception out there is that the district is a deprived one hence personnel who are posted here refuse to come while those who accept postings find it difficult to get accommodation due to the exorbitant rent charges,” he pointed out.

Oheneba Kwadwo Ntoso III, Dwonsuahene of Bekwai lauded the Church of Pentecost for their immense contribution to national development over the years.

He added that the provision of a male’s ward for the Tweapease Health center demonstrated the impact the Church was making on the lives of the people in the country.

“The Church of Pentecost is noted for providing prison facilities, hospitals, schools, boreholes, Police stations, among others.

“This is a feather in the cap of the Obuasi area and on behalf of the people of Tweapease, I say congratulations to you for this major feat,” he observed.