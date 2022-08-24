Church of Pentecost lauds government’s STEM agenda

Apostle Eric Kwabena Nyamekye, the Chairman of Church of Pentecost, Ghana has commended the Government for investing in Science, Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education in the country.

Apostle Nyamekye lauded the Ministry of Education’s strategic interventions to transform the country’s education to meet the needs of industry for socio-economic development.

Apostle Nyamekye said this in Accra when Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education called on the leadership of the Church to discuss the Ministry’s plans for education.

He appealed to the Minister to expand the STEM initiative to other regions especially in the hinterlands to bridge the gap between the rich and poor for sustainable development.

“Ghana will develop if our education system is made better, because we will understand our world well and there will be better managers of the environment that God has given us.

“Human beings have been made managers on this planet and for us to manage it well, we need to understand the earth through education since it is key for development,” he said.

He said education was key to the success of a country stressing that “human beings have to be educated to bring about development and improvement.”

The Chairman of the Church of Pentecost commended the Government for the free Senior High School initiative and urged the authorities to address the bottlenecks associated with the policy to enhance effective learning outcomes.

“We are praying that your visit to us will be significant to strengthen you to move on as you visit the other churches and I pray that at the end of the day, when you go back to the office to analyse the issues on your table for the betterment of the country’s education,” he said.

Dr Adutwum commended the leadership of the Church for the reception and stated that the visit was for him to hear the perspectives of Churches in the country about education and chart the path to make it better.

“My visit begins my adventure of what I call a listening tour by visiting Church and Muslim leaders in their own premises and headquarters and ask them what they think about the job I am doing and how I can do a better job,” he said.

The Minister said the Government had made huge investment in education, saying almost seven Polytechnics in the country were under construction with 32 STEM high schools to be built, of which 10 of the schools would be started this year.

The Government, he said, had introduced interventions including pre-engineering courses for students without science background to encourage Arts students who had the desire to offer engineering programmes in the Universities.

He said the Ministry was working to focus on education 4.0- a desired approach to learning that aligned itself with the emerging fourth industrial revolution like smart technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics.