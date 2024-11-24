Church of Pentecost Leads Effort to Tackle Flooding in Dansoman

The Church of Pentecost, Mpoasei District, is taking decisive action to address the persistent flooding issues in the Dansoman-Yellow House to Glefe area by spearheading the construction of a much-needed drainage system.

Flooding has long plagued the community, causing significant damage to homes and businesses, especially during the rainy season. In response, the church launched a drainage project, estimated at GHS 667,000, to ease the suffering of residents.

In an interview with the District Pastor John Gilbert Ayamba, he clarified that the project is entirely funded and managed by the church, with no external financial support.

“The flooding has been a serious concern for our community, and as a church, we felt it was our responsibility to take action to protect lives and property,” Pastor Ayamba explained.

While the church informed the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West, Hon. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, about the project, her involvement was limited to helping secure equipment from the municipal assembly. The church is solely responsible for both the funding and execution of the initiative.

“This is a community-driven project, funded entirely by our members. No government funds have been provided,” Pastor Ayamba emphasized.

The project, currently in progress, still requires additional financial support for completion. Pastor Ayamba appealed to NGOs, philanthropists, and other individuals to contribute to the effort and ensure the drainage system is finished and operational, preventing future flooding.

“We hope this initiative will inspire others to join in supporting the wellbeing of our community. Together, we can achieve much more,” he urged.

Interested donors can contact the church for more information or to contribute to the project.

The Church of Pentecost remains committed to completing the drainage system and providing a safer, flood-free environment for the residents of Dansoman Yellow House and Glefe. Their call for support is a plea for the wider community to help make this vital initiative a reality.