Church of Pentecost to partner GJA for national development

Apostle Eric Nyamekye, Chairman of the Church of Pentecost has pledged to partner and support the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) for the development of the nation.

The Apostle said, the partnership with the GJA would help to deepen relationships as well assist government to achieve it’s national agenda.

Apostle Nyamekye made the pledge when the leadership of the Church paid a courtesy call on the GJA executives at the Ghana International Press Centre in Accra.

He said the Church had already taken the lead in a number of social interventions for the well being of the people as well as help government on that score.

He mentioned a number of projects being undertaken by the church to support the nation. Some of which included the construction of a building with facilities to accommodate Prisoners and help transform their lives.

The Church has also built a bigger prison at Nsawam which would be commissioned later this month.

He said: “We believe the government is doing its part. Everyone in the nation is trying to look for a better Ghana out of what we have now and that is what we desire. I don’t believe that one institution can accomplished all so we need to foster partnership to fraternize and contribute our strengths together to assist government in developing the nation”.

Apostle Nyamekye said the Church also intends to train the youth and engage them in proper mining activities so as to help prevent “galamsey” operations that has affected river bodies and fishing activities in certain areas.

He also announced a three day non denominational conference of the Church in September this year to foster unity for a better Ghana.

Mr. Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, President of the GJA expressed gratitude to the delegation for their collaboration, and said the GJA was ready to assist the Church in its quest for national development.

Mr. Dwumfour, who promised a deepened relationship between the church and the GJA, also called for scholarship support for its members.

The GJA President among other requests, called on the Church to assist in training Journalists and prepare them adequately for elections to complement their effort in preaching peace to the nation.

“ The Church can consider a media capacity building partnership with the GJA especially in the area of peace building and reportage to enhance Journalists capacity during election period when there is tension in the country.

He outlined a number of activities that the GJA was embarking on, which included the welfare of journalists, training workshop, scholarships and rebranding of the GJA Secretariat, and called on the Church for support.

He said the GJA would soon launch a journalists welfare fund to protect media freedom and to protect media personnel from attacks and assault in the cause of their work.

“The current leadership has taken a bold step to either reduce or end attacks on Journalists”.

The GJA executives also visited the premises of Ashfoam to thank them for their immense support over the past years and also seek for the support.

Mr. Albert Dwumfour called on the company to support the association in its rebranding agenda and appealed for an increase in the discount percentage on products for Journalists from 15 percent to 30 percentage.

Nana Yaw Ampem Darko, Head of Marketing and communications of Ashfoam expressed the organisation’s readiness to continuously support the GJA in championing a good course.