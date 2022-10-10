Church promotes unity in cultural diversity among congregation

The Reverend Paul Adu Memorial Methodist Church in Wa has held a programme dubbed: “Unity in Cultural Diversity” as part of efforts to promote unity among the members from different cultures.

The event, held during the “Traditional Sunday” service, was the first of its kind in the church, which saw the display of rich traditional regalia and dance performances by the various ethnic groups.

The Very Reverend Isaac Justice Arhin-Yorke, the Bishop’s Deputy of the Wa-Bolgatanga Mission Diocese, Methodist Church Ghana, said the initiative was to promote togetherness, a prerequisite for national development.

He said it would be made an annual celebration to bridge the cultural gap among members to foster unity.

He referred the congregants to the scripture, which says: “Behold, how good and how pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity!”and urged them to take God’s word seriously.

“As social beings, we may have our differences, but we should put those differences aside and concentrate on building the church through unity, ” he said.

Brother Raphael Yemeh, the Chairman of the planning committee, commended the congregants for their contributions to make the event a success.

Members from the Upper West, Greater Accra, Ashanti, Volta, and Upper East regions, among others, performed their cultural dances and were served traditional dishes, including “djodjo”, a delicacy of the Dagaabas.

The church took the opportunity to raise funds to support the needy in society.