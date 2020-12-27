Reverend Dominic Ziba, the Head Pastor of the Holy Ghost Temple Assemblies of God Church in Bolgatanga, has called on the Church to always stay neutral and concentrate on the true gospel of Jesus Christ.

He said the responsibility of the Church was to pray, be truthful, guide and caution others against taking sides, especially in politics.

“We have almost everybody in the Church, all the Political Parties are there, and they are all our sons and daughters, we are to stay neutral, and pray that all the players should be able to do the right thing and let us have peace in the country.”

Reverend Ziba, who spoke in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Bolgatanga, called for circumspection in the current post-election disturbances in the country.

“Let’s be very cautious, let us know that this nation is for all of us, and whatever we are doing, we should look to God and make sure we do the right thing. What we are going through at the moment is not the best, the Church has to pray,” he said.

The Pastor encouraged Ghanaians to be each other’s keeper, love their neighbours as they love themselves, and ensure that “Avoidable issues are well avoided, election challenges are avoidable because it is the Lord who will decide what to do.”

In spite of all the challenges in 2020, Reverend Ziba, who is also the Upper East Regional Superintendent for zone “A” of the Assemblies of God Church, described the year “As a very good year,” and explained that “To the Christian, all things work together for good.

“God is with us, He is in control. Though the pandemic came and certain things didn’t go as we expected because there was a point we couldn’t go to church, in the midst of all these things, we give glory to God that He has done what he intended doing this year.”

The Zonal Superintendent was optimistic that 2021 would be good, “because our God does things better every day, and so whatever we went through this year, we know that God has better days ahead of us. He is a God that makes your tomorrow better than yesterday.”

He urged Christians to inculcate the fear of God in themselves, serve Him diligently, go by the teachings of the scriptures and desist from introducing secular activities into the Church.

We should stand by the scriptural demands and put the Church in its rightful position as it should be.”

Speaking on the essence of the Christmas, Reverend Ziba said it was a season for Christians to remember their relationship with God.

He said God sent His only son to serve the world, adding that the birth of Christ was the means by which man was reconciled with God.

We are not necessarily saying that this was the time Christ was born. That is not our interest, but the fact remains that there was a time the saviour was born and the whole world need to know the reason behind that birth, it is very necessary.”