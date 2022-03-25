Churches Advised To Preach The Gospel Of Christ, Not Materialism

Churches in Ghana have been advised to preach the Gospel of Christ, rather than materialism.

Reverend F.B Dadson, Vice President of the Ghana Evangelical Society, during a press briefing in Accra, said the Church in recent times, had taken on “another gospel, the gospel of materialism and not the Cross. Many preach gain. Many seek gain and think that gain is godliness.”

A person who is into materialism is someone markedly more concerned with material things than with spiritual, intellectual, or cultural values.

Rev. Dadson quoted from1 Timothy 6:3-10, saying: “If anyone teaches otherwise and does not agree to the sound instruction of our Lord Jesus Christ and to godly teaching, they are conceited and understand nothing. They have an unhealthy interest in controversies and quarrels about words that result in envy, strife, malicious talk, evil suspicions, and constant friction between people of corrupt mind, who have been robbed of the truth and who think that godliness is a means to financial gain.

“But godliness with contentment is great gain. For we brought nothing into the world, and we can take nothing out of it. But if we have food and clothing, we will be content with that. Those who want to get rich fall into temptation and a trap and into many foolish and harmful desires that plunge people into ruin and destruction. For the love of money is a root of all kinds of evil. Some people, eager for money, have wandered from the faith and pierced themselves with many griefs.”

He explained that the Church was a group of people taken out of the political economy and power of sin, darkness and death, and translated into the power and marvelous light of the Kingdom of God through faith in the Only Begotten Son of the Living God, Jesus Christ the Saviour.

As such, he said all who had believed in Jesus Christ by accepting Him as their Lord and personal Saviour and had been baptized had received the mark and power of sonship.

“These are washed, cleansed, sanctified, and separated unto God by the Blood of the Lamb, Jesus Christ and placed into the Family of God, the Church, called the Body of Christ. The Church is God’s family, God’s heritage. Its foundation is Jesus Christ her Lord.”

“In this regard, the Church is very important, and an integral part of Jehovah God’s vision for the working out of the vision of a new man, a new human society, a new world with a new spiritual and socio-cultural order,” he said.

Rev Dadson also urged the Church to remain united and love one another so that there would be no dissimulation amongst His people.

“The Church should return to Him Jehovah God, the Church should embrace the Cross and preach the Cross, for the Church is God’s inheritance, the Church should lift high the Cross and exalt it in the land, the Church should speak with one voice and the people of the nation shall hear,” he said.