Churches in the Sekyere East District have pledged to contribute to peaceful elections in the area.

Reverend Solomon Asiamah, Chairman of the Local Council of Churches (LCC), says it was the responsibility of churches to educate their members to commit themselves to peaceful elections in their communities.

He was speaking at a public forum organized by LCC with support from Sekyere East Cluster of the World Vision Ghana, to create a platform for church members to share ideas and discuss issues related to peace in the upcoming elections.

Rev. Asiamah reminded church leaders of their role to carry sustained public education in their churches to enable their members understand the essence of political tolerance and the necessity to conduct themselves well to ensure peaceful elections.

Church leaders should also find times to educate their members on the content of the various political party manifestos, to enable members to understand and make informed decisions when going to vote on December 07.

Mr. Kwabena Fosu, Integrated Development Facilitator of the Sekyere East Cluster of World Vision Ghana, said the organization was committed to ensure the safety and wellbeing of children, who were mostly vulnerable in times of electoral related violence and crimes.

He commended the churches and other stakeholders for coming together to work towards peaceful elections in the area.

Superintendent Asare Bediako, Sekyere East District Police Commander, reiterated the police’s readiness to ensure law and order as well as peaceful elections in all polling centres.