Churches must upscale road safety messages -Rev Lawrence Tetteh

The Reverend Dr Lawrence Tetteh, Founder and President of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach, has called on the church and other religious fraternity to upscale road safety messages during services and other engagements.

He noted that the church over the years have played major role for total transformation of the individual through the word of God, “road safety issues must also hit our front banner as religious bodies to protect our members.

“The Clergy must join the road safety campaign and commended the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office for initiating a campaign involving the Clergy,” he said.

Expressed worry about the rising cases of road accidents in the country, Rev Tetteh attributed the surge to the “sheer absurdity of unauthorized drivers.”

Rev Dr Lawrence Tetteh, who is also a Ghanaian International Evangelist, stated at the, “Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office and Tema Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) Road Safety Campaign platform.

Speaking on the impact of road accident on the church and the role of Ministers of the Gospel towards road safety, Rev. Tetteh said the church was doing its bit in the campaign for safety on the country’s roads by using the pulpit, adding that the fight required a collective responsibility to prevent road crashes and safeguard lives.

Rev Dr Lawrence Tetteh, also a researcher in Economics and International Relations, said: “Let’s all be ambassadors of road safety and say enough of the accidents, and once that is done, the phenomenon – road crashes – that is killing more Ghanaians than HIV, COVID-19 and other diseases, will stop.”

Rev. Tetteh said road crashes were mostly attributed to drunk-driving, but some persons did not have the pre-requisite training leading to the acquisition of licenses to enable them drive, but they still defied road safety regulations and caused road crashes.

He, therefore, called for enhanced enforcement of the road safety regulations to forestall further carnages on the country’s roads, most of which left in their wake unending problems for the victim’s families.

He reiterated that, “absurdity has been the cause of most accidents in the country because the road safety laws are taken for granted. When a drive decides to be imprudent on the road, and you decide to replicate same, you will crash.”

“There is no gainsaying that, instead of law enforcement agencies arresting people who flout road safety laws, they watch on, take monies and let offenders off the hook and that was affecting the road safety fight,” he said.

He noted that given that humans were almost inadvertently prone to make mistakes and commit violations on the road, some behavioural changes and measures, particularly enforcement, were urgently needed to nip the phenomenon in the bud.

Mr Francis Ameyibor, Tema Regional Manager, GNA, said the road safety platform was aimed at creating an opportunity for personalities including the Clergy, Imams, Politicians, Traditional Leaders and other stakeholders to act as leading road safety ambassadors among their constituent.

He said it was essential for the media to open their doors for national discussion and ensure that all persons, regardless of their status, including people in the markets, rural areas, communities generally were carried along in the road safety campaign.

Mr Ameyibor therefore appealed to Ministers of the Gospel to dedicate just two minutes of their time any time they mounted the Pulpit to preach, to talk about road safety, “Our Bishops, Reverend, Pastors, Apostles, and other leaders, please dedicate just few minutes to preach about road safety and save lives for the kingdom”.