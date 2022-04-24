Churches urged to implement social intervention programmes to improve society

Mr Daniel Glover, the Chairman of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) Central Aid Programme, has urged churches to implement social intervention programmes to have greater impact on society.

He said the Programme, which offered financial assistance to brilliant but needy students for their secondary, technical and vocational education, had, so far, supported about 6,000 Ghanaians in schools, making a positive change in their lives.

Mr Glover, a business development consultant, said this at the Africa Social Impact Forum, a platform that provides the opportunity to organisations and individuals making a difference in society, to share their stories with the public.

The Programme, he said, had also been involved in social and community development projects, relief services, and career guidance and counselling for the youth.

Dr Patience Abor, a Senior Lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School, and Founder of Exglo Foundation, an organisation that provides educational support to students in deprived communities, said her childhood experiences inspired her to go back and support those children.

“I usually go back to my community and other communities and use myself as an example that if I was able to make it, they can also make it,” she said.

Dr Abor said her organisation was looking at ways to empower people in deprived communities to make the best out of their situations.

Mrs Hannah Awadzi, the Executive Director of the Special Mothers Project, an advocacy and awareness creation programme on cerebral palsy, called for concrete national policies that supported and enhanced the lives of families raising children with cerebral palsy and other disabilities.

Nii Commey, the Head of Handwriting Communications, host of the Africa Social Impact Forum, expressed the hope that sharing those impactful stories would change attitudes and mindsets and encourage the can-do spirit in Africans.